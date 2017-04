YEREVAN. – Police of Armenia has released a statement regarding a soldier who is serving in the 102nd Russian Military Base in Gyumri, and who has gone missing.

Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the police press service that the police received a report, on Tuesday at 11:10am, that Russian citizen Dmitry Loshmanov, 35, a serviceman in the aforesaid military base, had gone shopping, on April 16 at around 9:30am, but had not returned.

Police are searching for Loshmanov.