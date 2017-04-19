Protests staged in Turkey against scandalous decision by Supreme Election Council (PHOTOS)

Mass protests are held in Turkey against the disputed results of the constitutional referendum that was conducted in the country on April 16.

Thousands of people took to the streets in numerous Turkish cities, and against the scandalous decision by the country’s Supreme Election Council (YSK), which deemed valid the ballots that were cast without a stamp, according to Cumhuriyet daily of Turkey.

The demonstrators stated that they do not accept the results of the unfair plebiscite that was conducted.

In several towns, the protesters marched toward the YSK local offices.

During some demonstrations, police used violence and detained several dozen demonstrators.

The YSK had declared valid the “Yes” ballots that were cast without a stamp in numerous election precincts, and this had secured Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s victory in the referendum.

The political opposition in Turkey demands the holding of a new referendum, since the will of the people and the law was disregarded.

According to preliminary results, the Erdoğan-led “Yes” campaign has won the referendum in Turkey on April 16, by garnering 51.4 percent of the votes.

Eighteen constitutional amendments were put to the vote, and according to which Turkey is to transition from a parliamentary to a presidential system of government.

Turkish opposition and international analysts stress, however, that with these amendments, Erdoğan is gaining the sole right to govern the country, and that this is perilous for democracy and freedoms in the country.

He already has announced his plans for reinstating the death penalty in Turkey.