Guardian: US considers shooting down North Korea missiles

The U.S. military is considering shooting down North Korean missile tests as a show of strength to Pyongyang, The Guardian reported quoting two sources.
As the newspaper, the Pentagon is looking for ways to pressure the country into denuclearization, against the backdrop of increased tension in connection with the North Korea's missile tests. The U.S. defense secretary, James Mattis has already informed the Congress about it, however the military has not yet decided to intercept a test missile.
At the same time sources of the newspaper noted that the U.S. military was not considering the use of a high-profile missile-defense system THAAD. Instead, they were looking at attempting a missile shoot-down with an Aegis missile-defense system aboard a US navy destroyer.