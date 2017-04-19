Ambassador briefs Romanian side on Armenia business climate

Armenia’s ambassador Hamlet Gasparian on Tuesday met with president of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania (CCIR), Mihai Daraban.

The interlocutors reflected on Armenian-Romanian economic relations, and the prospects for the development of economic cooperation between the two countries.

Ambassador Gasparian spoke about the peculiarities of Armenia’s business climate and its investment opportunities.

Daraban, for his part, informed that the CCIR had provided full support to the Romanian companies that are interested in Armenia’s market.

The parties also discussed the holding of a seminar to promote bilateral economic cooperation.