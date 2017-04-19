News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 19
USD
485.87
EUR
517.69
RUB
8.66
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.87
EUR
517.69
RUB
8.66
Show news feed
Ambassador briefs Romanian side on Armenia business climate
13:00, 19.04.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

Armenia’s ambassador Hamlet Gasparian on Tuesday met with president of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania (CCIR), Mihai Daraban.

The interlocutors reflected on Armenian-Romanian economic relations, and the prospects for the development of economic cooperation between the two countries. 

Ambassador Gasparian spoke about the peculiarities of Armenia’s business climate and its investment opportunities.

Daraban, for his part, informed that the CCIR had provided full support to the Romanian companies that are interested in Armenia’s market.

The parties also discussed the holding of a seminar to promote bilateral economic cooperation.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Grant Thornton Armenia is competing in global market of consulting services (PHOTOS)
In 2016 we registered an 18 percent growth despite difficult economic situation...
 InTourExpo – 2017 to be held in Armenia on April 21-23
In his words, although the exhibition is not of an international scale, it will be held on an international level...
 Dollar drops in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, rose in the country…
 EAFA: Armenia aluminum foil exports will exceed 30,000 tons in 2017
The European Aluminium Foil Association said the country has become a respective leader in the continent…
 Czech Rep. ambassador: Tatra car company representatives will come to Armenia for talks
But negotiations are at a very early stage in order to be able to say what kind of business it will be…
 Dollar “climb” stops in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also fell in the country…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news