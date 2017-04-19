News
Karabakh soldier wounded by Azerbaijan remains in critical condition
13:27, 19.04.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – The health condition of Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army soldier Tatul Harutyunyan, 19, who was wounded by the adversary, remains critical. 

Senor Hasratyan, Spokesperson of the NKR Defense Army, informed about the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Artsakh defense army conscript Harutyunyan (born in 1997) was wounded, on Monday at around 6:20pm, at the protection area of an NKR Defense Army unit located in a northerly direction, and as a result of the shots fired by the Azerbaijani armed forces. 

He was taken to Stepanakert Military Hospital, in the capital city of the Republic of Artsakh.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
