Karabakh soldier wounded by Azerbaijan remains in critical condition

STEPANAKERT. – The health condition of Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army soldier Tatul Harutyunyan, 19, who was wounded by the adversary, remains critical.

Senor Hasratyan, Spokesperson of the NKR Defense Army, informed about the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Artsakh defense army conscript Harutyunyan (born in 1997) was wounded, on Monday at around 6:20pm, at the protection area of an NKR Defense Army unit located in a northerly direction, and as a result of the shots fired by the Azerbaijani armed forces.

He was taken to Stepanakert Military Hospital, in the capital city of the Republic of Artsakh.