At least 44 people were killed and 12 others were injured after a passenger bus carrying them fell into river Tons in northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh, ANI tweeted.

The accident took place near Guma in the remote area of Shimla, the capital city of Himachal Pradesh.

According to the news agency, the bus, carrying 56 passengers, was coming from the neighboring state.

An investigation is underway.