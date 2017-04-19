News
Environmentalist: New Yerevan Council should be multipolar
13:56, 19.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Environmentalist Karine Danielyan underscored that the new Yerevan Council be multipolar.

At a press conference on Wednesday, she noted that, in this sense, it is important that the opposition Yelk [(Way Out)] Bloc and the Yerkir Tsirani [(Apricot Country)] Party will be running in the forthcoming city council election.

Danielyan stated that even though incumbent Mayor—and mayoral candidate—Taron Margaryan has resolved some matters over the course of these five years, numerous other matters have accumulated.

In the environmentalist’s words, the problems, which the capital city of Armenia faces today, are a result of mismanagement of the country.

“Making some people rich, which hinders the development of the country, the city, is primary [now],” Karine Danielyan stated, in particular. “This approach is expressed in urban development, first and foremost.”

The Yerevan Council election will be conducted on May 14.

The campaigning for this vote will be held from April 21 to May 12.

Three political forces will be running in this election. Incumbent Mayor Taron Margaryan is the mayoral candidate of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia, Civil Contract Party Chairman and MP Nikol Pashinyan is the respective nominee of the opposition Yelk [(Way Out)] Bloc, and opposition Yerkir Tsirani [(Apricot Country)] Party Chairwoman Zaruhi Postanjyan is the mayoral candidate of this political force.

