Armenia President: Political discourse with Serbia has become quite active (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – Serbia’s new Ambassador to Armenia, Dušan Spasojević—whose diplomatic residence is in the Greek capital city of Athens, on Wednesday presented his credentials to President Serzh Sargsyan.
Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the press office of the President that Sargsyan congratulated the diplomat on his appointment, wished him success, and expressed the hope that Spasojević will further strengthen the friendship between the Armenian and Serbian peoples and contribute to the strengthening of state relations.
The interlocutors shared the view that Armenian-Serbian relations have existed for centuries and turned into friendship, over the course of time.
The President noted that the Armenia-Serbia political discourse had become quite active in recent times. In Sargsyan’s conviction, the high level of state relations is the best signal for boosting cooperation in domains of mutual interest.
Ambassador Spasojević, for his part, assured that Serbia was greatly interested in making relations with Armenia grow deeper, and that as ambassador, he will do everything possible to this end.
Also, they reflected on Armenian-Serbian cooperation within international organizations, and the potential and prospects for the development of bilateral economic relations.