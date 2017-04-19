News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 19
USD
485.47
EUR
520.52
RUB
8.66
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.47
EUR
520.52
RUB
8.66
Show news feed
Karabakh representative to US delivers lecture at Florida university
15:40, 19.04.2017
Region:World News, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Permanent Representative to the United States, Robert Avetisyan, recently delivered a lecture at Florida International University.  Students and faculty of the International Relations and the Political Science Departments attended the event.

During the lecture, Avetisyan briefed those in attendance on the history of the Karabakh-Azerbaijan conflict, the current situation in the peace process, and regional developments, informed the NKR Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

At the end of the event, the Artsakh representative answered the numerous questions of the attendees, and related to the pacific settlement of this conflict, international recognition of Artsakh, and state-building.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Le Pen: Desirable that parties agreed to attach Karabakh to Armenia
The borders of the former Soviet Union turned into international borders too fast...
 Francois Fillon: Nagorno-Karabakh is powder keg in region
There is no alternative, we should settle it in a peaceful way…
 Analyst: There will be no excessive tension at Karabakh conflict line of contact
As per Minasyan, the Azerbaijan armed forces are conducting quite major military exercises at present…
 PACE new subcommittee chief says Karabakh conflict will be their priority
Together with the Transnistria conflict…
 Iran MOD: Armenia, Azerbaijan should not allow third parties to interfere in Karabakh conflict settlement
The Iranian minister of defense and armed forces logistics held talks with the Azerbaijan defense minister, in Tehran…
 Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia religious leaders to discuss Karabakh
Five meetings were held under the mediation of Patriarch of Moscow...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news