Karabakh representative to US delivers lecture at Florida university

STEPANAKERT. – Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Permanent Representative to the United States, Robert Avetisyan, recently delivered a lecture at Florida International University. Students and faculty of the International Relations and the Political Science Departments attended the event.

During the lecture, Avetisyan briefed those in attendance on the history of the Karabakh-Azerbaijan conflict, the current situation in the peace process, and regional developments, informed the NKR Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

At the end of the event, the Artsakh representative answered the numerous questions of the attendees, and related to the pacific settlement of this conflict, international recognition of Artsakh, and state-building.