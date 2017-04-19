News
Wednesday
April 19
Marine Le Pen: France will continue to fight for recognition of Armenian Genocide
16:26, 19.04.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Armenian Genocide was the first major crime against humanity in the 20th century, French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen told Nouvelles d'Arménie.

Le Pen noted that she would continue to commemorate the Armenian Genocide, adding that the great flow of Armenians to France in 1915 was an important event in the history of their country, as they have given many things to France during war and helped to restore the country.

Asked, if April 24 should be officially proclaimed Armenian Genocide Day of Remembrance and included in the official calendar of the country, Le Pen noted that is important to commemorate the victims of the Armenian Genocide but it has nothing to do with the official calendar.

According to her, France will continue to fight for recognition of Armenian Genocide.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
