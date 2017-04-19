France presidential candidate: Talks over Karabakh should be continued

France honors the memory of the Armenian Genocide on April 24 every year, the memory of the tragedy, which the brotherly nation of the French survived.

French presidential candidate and leader of “France Arise” movement, Nicolas Dupont-Aignan said in an interview with Nouvelles d'Arménie.

“As a president, I will apparently pay tribute to the Armenian people on behalf of France. This day—special for all Armenians—will become a national tragedy memorial day,” he said.

Responding to the question regarding his position on the Karabakh conflict, the candidate noted that France is fully involved in the Minsk process. “We should continue the talks on peaceful settlement and reach an agreement between all the parties, starting with the agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan. This is a complicated process, but the only one, which will guarantee peace between your country and Azerbaijan,” Dupont-Aignan noted.