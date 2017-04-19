16,912 marriages registered in Armenia in 2016

YEREVAN. – A total of 16,912 marriages were registered in Armenia in the year past.
Karine Kuyumjyan, Head of the Census and Demography Division at the National Statistical Service, noted the abovementioned at a press conference on Wednesday.
In her words, the most number of marriages in the country was recorded in 2011, with 19,706 such cases.
“Nineteen thousand marriages were registered in 2012,” stated Kuyumjyan. “But the indicator fell in the past four to five years.”
Separately, she stressed that the highest rate of divorce in Armenia was registered in 2014, with 4,496 such cases.
As per the expert, the number of marriages and divorce dropped in 2015 and 2016.
Karine Kuyumjyan added that the highest rate of divorce in Armenia was recorded in Lori Province.