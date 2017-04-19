Lavrov: Moscow sees no problems with renewal of transit to Armenia through Abkhazia

The Russian side has no problems with resumption of transit of goods to Armenia and Georgia through Abkhazia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov sated at a press conference following the results of negotiations with the president of Abkhazia, Sputnik reported.

According to him, there is even a legal basis for this to happen, as these are the “agreements that were reached between the Russian Federation and the World Trade Organization in 2011”.

“We know that our Armenian colleagues are interested in the resumption of transit. Today the President of Abkhazia said that he did not mind. Therefore, it depends not on us, but on other countries, where the transit should be,” the minister added.