Dollar continues to fall in Armenia
16:53, 19.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 485.47 /$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is down by AMD 0.40 from Tuesday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 520.52 (up by AMD 2.83), that of one British pound was AMD 623 (up by AMD 12.89), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8.66 (unchanged) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 287.5, AMD 19,962.13 and AMD 15,374.1, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Wednesday.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
