Zakharova: There is a possibility of meetings over Karabakh conflict

There is a possibility of communication on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, official spokesman for the Russian MFA, Maria Zakharova, said at a briefing Wednesday, responding to the question as to whether meetings may be held at foreign minister level.

“There are no specific signs yet but there is a possibility. We will inform if more concrete data come up,” Zakharova noted.

She also informed that on April 25 OSCE Secretary General Lamberto Zannier will visit Moscow to attend the 6th Moscow Conference on International Security. The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict may also be discussed during the meetings, Zakharova added.