News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 19
USD
485.47
EUR
520.52
RUB
8.66
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.47
EUR
520.52
RUB
8.66
Show news feed
Zakharova: There is a possibility of meetings over Karabakh conflict
17:40, 19.04.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

There is a possibility of communication on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, official spokesman for the Russian MFA, Maria Zakharova, said at a briefing Wednesday, responding to the question as to whether meetings may be held at foreign minister level.

“There are no specific signs yet but there is a possibility. We will inform if more concrete data come up,” Zakharova noted.

She also informed that on April 25 OSCE Secretary General Lamberto Zannier will visit Moscow to attend the 6th Moscow Conference on International Security. The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict may also be discussed during the meetings, Zakharova added.

 

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Benoît Hamon: Each of parties to Karabakh conflict should fulfill its obligation
According to him, the phrase “frozen conflict” is an inadequate description of the situation...
 France presidential candidate: Talks over Karabakh should be continued
“As a president, I will apparently pay tribute to the Armenian people on behalf of France..."
 Karabakh representative to US delivers lecture at Florida university
Avetisyan briefed those in attendance on the history of the Artsakh-Azerbaijan conflict…
 Le Pen: Desirable that parties agreed to attach Karabakh to Armenia
The borders of the former Soviet Union turned into international borders too fast...
 Francois Fillon: Nagorno-Karabakh is powder keg in region
There is no alternative, we should settle it in a peaceful way…
 Analyst: There will be no excessive tension at Karabakh conflict line of contact
As per Minasyan, the Azerbaijan armed forces are conducting quite major military exercises at present…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news