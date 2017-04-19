News
China is concerned over North Korea's nuclear and missile development programs
22:11, 19.04.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

China is seriously concerned over North Korea's nuclear and missile development programs, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang, reports Xinhua.

"We took into consider the relevant information," said Lu Kang. According to him, China insists, the Korean Peninsula to get denuclearized, and that there should be preserved peace and stability in the peninsula. Noting the complexity and sensitivity of the current situation in the peninsula, Kang confirmed, that China firmly opposes any actions or statements that could lead to confrontation and tension.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman called on the parties concerned to make efforts to mitigate the situation.

