Nazarbayev is against beard and black clothes of women

Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev during a meeting with the Spiritual Board of Muslims of Kazakhstan spoke for prohibition of women's" black clothes," reports Meduza.
Nazarbayev believes, that because of "religious ignorance" more Kazakh women began "contrary to the tradition close themselves more". At the same time, according to him, more young men are "keeping the beard and cutting trousers." "It is necessary to develop a ban at the legislative level," he said.
According to Nazarbayev, there is an attempt to influence on Kazakhstan from the outside by means of "foreign religious teachings". He called to continue efforts to increase religious literacy of imams, explaining that " only a literate Imam can properly educate."