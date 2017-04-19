Sharamazanov: Our party has not yet discussed candidacy of Artashat mayor

YEREVAN. - The question of Artashat city mayor cannot be discussed unless the city mayor Argam Abrahamyan resigns, Spokesperson for the rulingRepublican Party of Armenia (RPA) Eduard Sharmazanov told Armenian News – NEWS.am.

Argam Abrahamyan, the son of Armenian former prime minister Hovik Abrahamyan, ran as a deputy candidate from Tsarukuan bloc in Ararat province and won 34,415 votes. According to the preliminary information, he will resign from the office of mayor and start working in the country’s parliament.

However, there is already information circulated on that Hovik Abrahamyan is not going to “surrender” his native Artashat and is now preparing a substitute for his son Argam Abrahamyan. He allegedly sees the son of his aunt, Deputy Mayor of Artashat, Gagik Poghosyan, as a candidate for that post.

Now everyone is concerned about one question: Will RPA nominate its candidate in Artashat or will this city be left under Hovik Abrahamyan’s control?

“We will leave Artashat to Artashat people, Yerevan—to Yerevan people, Martuni—to Martuni people… When the time comes, we will listen to the opinion of the local regional structure, territorial structures, discuss everything and adopt a decision. RPA discusses everything on time. Today Argam Abrahamyan is a mayor, both de facto and de jure. When he resigns, he will become a deputy. The Central Electoral Commission will announce nomination deadlines, and then the party will discuss everything. Because Armenia still has incumbent mayor, there is no such issue on the agenda of the party,” Sharmazanov said.

Head of the territorial structure of the RPA in Ararat province, Alik Sargsyan, for his part, assured that the board has not yet discussed the issue of the candidate.