Armenian PM, Serbian Ambassador discuss economic relations (PHOTO)

YEREVAN. - Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan on Wednesday received Serbian Ambassador to Armenia Dušan Spasojević.
Wishing success to the Serbian diplomat in fulfilling his mission, the PM expressed hope that the ambassador will through his activity contribute to the development of relations between the two countries, the press-service of the Armenian Government reports. Karapetyan attached special attention to the intensification of trade and economic relations, expressing willingness to contribute to the efforts and initiatives made in that direction.
Thanking for the kind wishes, the Ambassador noted that the historical ties between the two peoples oblige him to give a new impetus to the cooperation. Mr Spasojević also assured that he will exert every effort towards developing relations.
Furthermore, the interlocutors exchanged views on the prospects for intensifying the economic cooperation. Apart from this, they referred to the liberalization of the visa regime, opening of open air travel and intensification of business ties.