Wednesday
April 19
Armenia's Yelk bloc members launch fundraising
19:34, 19.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

YEREVAN. - The members of Armenia’s Yelk bloc launched their fundraising event with the song “Erebuni-Yerevan” on Wednesday.  

The funds raised by the residents of the capital will be spent on the expenses of Yelk bloc’s Council election campaign.

Expressing satisfaction with the vocal capacities of the bloc members, Aram Sargsyan compared each cent given by the population with the bread and fish from the Gospel.  

The Council election will be held in Yerevan on May 14. The candidate list of Yelk bloc is headed by Nikol Pashinyan. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
