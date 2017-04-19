Criminal case launched over scandalous recording made at SAS Group pre-election meeting

YEREVAN. - The Special Investigation Service (SIS) of Armenia has launched a criminal case in connection with the scandalous recording made at the meeting of SAS Group LLC employees ahead of the parliamentary election in the country.
The audio recording has been handed to SIS, the press-service of the Prosecutor General’s Office informed Armenian News – NEWS.am. SIS has launched a criminal case into the incident.
Earlier, Hasyastan24 published the recording of one of the meetings at SAS Group, in which the meeting host forces the employees to bring votes in favor of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) territorial candidate Artak Sargsyan, promising that those who manage to attract many voters will be awarded, while those refusing to do that may be sacked. According to the information circulated in media, the meeting was chaired by Artak Sargsyan’s brother, Aram Sargsyan.