In Nepal three soldiers are convicted for crime committed 15 years ago

The UN Human Rights Office in Nepal welcomed the verdict against the three soldiers who are accused of killing an underage girl 15 years ago, during the armed conflict in the country, according to UN Radio.
The court sentenced three of them to 20 years in prison. The statement says that this is the first time a civilian court condemns the Nepalese soldiers for crimes committed in 1996-2006.
None of the accused was present at the trial, and it is not yet clear whether they will go to jail. However, the UN human rights office called the verdict a "symbolically important decision."