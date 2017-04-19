News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 20
USD
485.47
EUR
520.52
RUB
8.66
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.47
EUR
520.52
RUB
8.66
Show news feed
In Nepal three soldiers are convicted for crime committed 15 years ago
21:51, 19.04.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

The UN Human Rights Office in Nepal welcomed the verdict against the three soldiers who are accused of killing an underage girl 15 years ago, during the armed conflict in the country, according to UN Radio.

The court sentenced three of them to 20 years in prison. The statement says that this is the first time a civilian court condemns the Nepalese soldiers for crimes committed in 1996-2006.

None of the accused was present at the trial, and it is not yet clear whether they will go to jail. However, the UN human rights office called the verdict a "symbolically important decision."

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news