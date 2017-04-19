Missing Russian serviceman found in Armenia's Gyumri

The missing contract serviceman of Russian 102nd Military Base in Gyumri, Dmitry Loshmanov, has been found, Head of Department of Public Relations and Information of Armenian Police, Edgar Janoyan, told Armenian News – NEWS.am.

Loshmanov was found in one of the houses of Mush neighborhood and taken to police department in order to find out the circumstances of his disappearance.

Eaerlier, the police disseminated information on the disappearance of the Russian serviceman. According to information, Loshmamov, 35, went shopping on April 16 and didn’t return to the military base.