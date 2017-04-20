News
Pakistan army chief issues execution order of 30 terrorists
09:49, 20.04.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday signed execution orders of 30 terrorists, who were handed down death sentences by military courts, reported Xinhua News Agency, the official press agency of China.

They were behind the attack on the army public school in Peshawar, kidnapping and slaughtering soldiers of security officials, attack on an airport in Swat Valley, killing of innocent civilians, attacking armed forces law enforcement agencies, the army statement said.

On December 17, 2014, a group of militants wearing military uniforms had attacked the army public school in Peshawar, and 150 people had died as a result. The Taliban movement had claimed responsibility for this terrorist act.

