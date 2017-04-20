Secret Service to expand White House security perimeter

The Secret Service will enlarge the security perimeter along the south end of the White House starting Wednesday after two intruder events last month, USA Today reported.
According to the newspaper, the new restricted area will now include the sidewalks, roadways and parkland areas between the south fence line of the White House and E Street, NW, from West Executive Avenue to East Executive Avenue, and move crowds back to the north edge of the nearby Ellipse park.
As it was noted, the measures come as the service is confronting a range of security challenges, including increasing encounters with the mentally ill. In the past three years, according to the agency, there have been about 100 incidents in which people have sought to penetrate the 18-acre White House grounds; 95% of those cases have involved suspects with some history of mental illness or emotional disturbance.