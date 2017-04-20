Poll: Macron is ahead of Le Pen by 3% before first round of French elections

French presidential candidate, former economy minister, Emmanuel Macron is ahead of his rival Marine Le Pen by 3% before the first round of French elections, according to the poll conducted by Harris Interactive, RIA Novosti reported.
As Reuters noted, France's Macron will get 25% in first round of French presidential election, Le Pen - 22%. Jean-Luc Mélenchon and ex-prime minister François Fillon, each will receive 19% of voices.
French presidential election will be held in two rounds: on April 23 and on May 7.