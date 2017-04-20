News
Albania fails to elect president
11:22, 20.04.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The Albanian parliament failed to elect a new president as no candidates had been presented to parliament , RIA Novosti reported quoting AFP.

"No candidates have been presented to parliament," Vasilika Hysi, head of parliament's legal committee, announced to the chamber. "Even without a candidate, the first round is considered to have been held," added speaker Ilir Meta.

 argued for patience when spoke to reporters after the open-and-shut first round.

"We shall wait," Socialist Prime Minister  Edi Rama said. "It's better have the right president and one who is accepted by as many (parties) as possible. We never saw our power as an urge to be arrogant, but to be patient."

