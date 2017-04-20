Nation-Army 2017 conference kicking off in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – The Nation-Army 2017 conference is getting underway at Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.
President Serzh Sargsyan, Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan, and Education and Science Minister Levon Mkrtchyan are on hand at the opening of this event.
The conference started with the leadership’s visiting a military exhibition, which is held in the first floor of this complex (PHOTOS).
The President and the defense minister will deliver remarks at the event, during which the opportunities and prospects for military education in Armenia as well as the nation-army security formula will be discussed.
A military film will be screened at the end of the conference.