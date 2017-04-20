News
Armenia PM to Grant Thornton International CEO: We are ready to openly discuss any proposal
12:26, 20.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The Prime Minister of Armenia, Karen Karapetyan, received the CEO of Grant Thornton International audit firm, Edward “Ed” Nusbaum.

The PM lauded cooperation with Grant Thornton International, and congratulated the company on the 20th anniversary of its doing business in Armenia, the press office of the government informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. Karapetyan added that the Armenian government stood ready for an open discussion on any proposal by this company. 

Nusbaum, in turn, noted that Armenia was a key partner of Grant Thornton International, the company had achieved great success in the country over the course of the past 20 years, and it held 30 percent of the audit market. He stressed that they will continue their investment projects in Armenia, and expressed readiness to promote the country’s economic development.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
