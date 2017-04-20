Armenia Defense Minister offers new system of military service

YEREVAN. – Armenia must build a future based on a good knowledge of history, a vision of the future and consistent work, Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan said in his address during “Nation-Army 2017” conference in Yerevan.
According to the Minister, military education in the country is in demand, there is a clear positive attitude towards officers and military.
Sargsyan presented two new programs and offered to open public discussions on the matter in addition to the debates within NGOs and public institutions.
The first program “I Have the Honor” is to increase interest in the job of an officer. The idea suggests linking academic leave to future officer activity. Those who are willing to pass a non-soldier service are offered a paid three-year officer's duty. Unlike graduates of military universities, these officers will not be obliged to continue the service. It is planned that the salary will make at least 260 thousand drams (approximately $530). They will also receive financial assistance in their studies.
The second program is the service at the frontlines, according to "1+1+2" formula: a soldier will get weekly paid leave once a month, one week at a militry unit and two weeks at the frontlines. Finally, the payment will total about 5 million drams ($10,300), and the serviceman would have an opportunity to join one of the target programs: the mortgage program, founding of a mini farm, payment of a tuition fee.