Armenia President: Matter of providing housing to fallen soldiers’ families shall be resolved by end of 2019

YEREVAN. – The state will continue to take practical steps with regard to the citizens who have chosen the occupation of professional officers, said President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, during his address at the Nation-Army 2017 Forum on Thursday.
“We will also continue to display special care towards the families of the fallen servicemen and those who have become handicaps during their term of duty and their families,” added the President. “By the way, I have already instructed the Minister of Defense to take immediate and practical steps to provide with housing the families of the fallen soldiers and those who became the first degree handicaps; this problem must be solved and it must be solved before the end of 2019.
“I have also instructed to review swiftly and give an expeditious solution to the issue of the privatization of the apartments under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Defense which are occupied by our servicemen who are entitled to reimbursement for housing.”