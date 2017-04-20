Diaspora minister: Syrian Armenians in Armenia seek higher-paying jobs

YEREVAN. – Minister of Diaspora Hranush Hakobyan does not believe that Syrian Armenians in Armenia are complaining about the assistance they are receiving from her ministry.
The minister on Thursday told reporters that, in her view, there are no Syrian Armenians in Armenia that say the Ministry of Diaspora does not help them.
“The ministry is helping [them] with whatever it can,” added Hakobyan.
Reflecting on the difficulties Syrian Armenians are facing in finding jobs in Armenia, the minister argued that even though there was no shortage of jobs in the country, Syrian Armenians were seeking higher-paying jobs, which, however, were hard to find.
“Besides, they [Syrian Armenians] are used to family, independent businesses; there are some successes and failures [in Armenia] in this sense,” added Hranush Hakobyan. “Also, we [the ministry] are organizing exhibitions, meetings for them, so that they will be able to export their products.”