6 Armenians on Forbes’ list of the richest in Russia
14:28, 20.04.2017
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics, Society

There are six Armenians in the Russian Forbes’ annual ranking of the richest entrepreneurs in Russia.

Accordingly, Tashir Group proprietor Samvel Karapetyan is 32nd, with a worth of $3.4 billion.

Rosgosstrakh insurance company owner Danil Khachaturov is ranked 48th, with $2 billion.

Investment entrepreneur Ruben Vardanyan is 99th, with $950 million.

Another investment entrepreneur, Albert Avdolyan, is ranked 123rd, with $800 million.

Insurance and real estate entrepreneur Nikolai Sarkisov is 146th, with $700 million.

And another insurance and real estate entrepreneur, Sergei Sarkisov—who is the brother of Nikolai Sarkisov, is ranked 147th, also with $700 million.

