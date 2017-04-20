6 Armenians on Forbes’ list of the richest in Russia

There are six Armenians in the Russian Forbes’ annual ranking of the richest entrepreneurs in Russia.
Accordingly, Tashir Group proprietor Samvel Karapetyan is 32nd, with a worth of $3.4 billion.
Rosgosstrakh insurance company owner Danil Khachaturov is ranked 48th, with $2 billion.
Investment entrepreneur Ruben Vardanyan is 99th, with $950 million.
Another investment entrepreneur, Albert Avdolyan, is ranked 123rd, with $800 million.
Insurance and real estate entrepreneur Nikolai Sarkisov is 146th, with $700 million.
And another insurance and real estate entrepreneur, Sergei Sarkisov—who is the brother of Nikolai Sarkisov, is ranked 147th, also with $700 million.