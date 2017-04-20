Armenia visas to be issued with more simplified procedure

YEREVAN. – Within the framework of the recent activities being carried out toward simplification of the procedures for issuing Armenia entry visas to the citizens of several countries, the process of completing respective documents and visa issuance has been facilitated at the border crossing points of Armenia.

According to the decision taken during Thursday’s Cabinet session of the government, the requirement for foreign citizens to fill an application form for an entry visa to Armenia will be lifted, so as to simplify the respective administration to the utmost and improve the quality of the services being rendered to foreign citizens.

As a result of these improvements, those arriving in Armenia will enter the country in an easier manner.