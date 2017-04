YEREVAN. – ARF Dashnaktsutyun member spoke about the need to sign a memorandum to form coalition with the ruling Republican Party of Armenia.

“There will be probably a need for a memorandum to form a coalition with the ruling Republican Party of Armenia, and this will be declared publicly,” Minister of Education Levon Mkrtchyan told reporters on Thursday.

“I want to ask you to be a little patient. We are negotiating it now,” Mkrtchyan said before “Nation Army 2017” conference.