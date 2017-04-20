Armenia PM: We will review mineral resource usage licenses

YEREVAN. – We will review all licenses that were issued for the use of mineral resources of Armenia, and all investment obligations, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan said at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government.

In his words, even though routine monitoring is specified in the law on Armenia’s mineral resources, the criteria for conducting this monitoring and the procedure for respective reporting are not regulated.

“I [therefore] instruct minister of ecology Artsvik Minasyan to develop within three months, taking into account the international track-record, and submit to the government staff a package of legal acts, according to which the procedure, in connection with conducting monitoring and accountability of the users of minerals, will be regulated,” stressed Karapetyan.