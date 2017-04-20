News
Armenia, Russia MFAs hold political consultations
16:45, 20.04.2017
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia was the venue Wednesday for political consultations between the MFAs of Armenia and Russia. 

The parties exchanged views on the current European cooperation and security issues and the avenues for resolving them, the Armenian MFA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. Also, they reflected on the ongoing processes along the lines of European organizations.

After these consultations, the Russian delegation, led by director Andrey Kelin of the Department of European Cooperation of the Russian Foreign Ministry, met with Ashot Hovakimian, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

On the same day, Hovakimian and Kelin briefed Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian on the results of these consultations.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
