French presidential candidate: We have to criminalize Armenian Genocide denial

It is necessary to find a solution that respects both the integrity of the state and the right of people to self-determination, French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron told Nouvelles d'Arménie.

According to him, France, as a co-chair of the Minsk Group, is working to find a solution in accordance with international law. The politician noted that Karabakh will be recognized in this way, adding that their country should play a leading role in this process. Macron noted that it would be difficult but not impossible.

As for the inclusion of April 24 in the French official calendar, Macron noted that this was a strong symbolic date and should be included in the calendar. He said that would continue the tradition of commemorating the victims of Armenian Genocide.

The politicians said the judgment of the Constitutional Court regarding criminalization of the Armenian Genocide denial provoked misunderstanding.

“I am convinced that we have to continue working in this direction. Law and memory are not incompatible,” he added.