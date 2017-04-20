Yerevan elections: Ruling party to launch its campaign website

YEREVAN. – The ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) will launch www.loveyerevan.am, the official website of its campaign for the municipal elections in capital city Yerevan.

RPA Vice-Chairman Armen Ashotyan informed about the aforesaid on his Facebook page.

“The site will be opened at the start of the campaigning, midnight today,” Ashotyan noted, in particular.

The Yerevan Council election will be conducted on May 14.

The campaigning for this vote will be held from April 21 to May 12.

Three political forces will be running in this election. Incumbent Mayor Taron Margaryan is the mayoral candidate of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia, Civil Contract Party Chairman and MP Nikol Pashinyan is the respective nominee of the opposition Yelk [(Way Out)] Bloc, and opposition Yerkir Tsirani [(Apricot Country)] Party Chairwoman Zaruhi Postanjyan is the mayoral candidate of this political force.