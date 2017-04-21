Israeli Embassy: Consul is frequently visiting Alexander Lapshin

The consul of Israel is frequently visiting Alexander Lapshin, Israeli Embassy in Azerbaijan told Armenian News — NEWS.am.

“Aleksandr Lapshin is kept in detention center in appropriate conditions. Azerbaijani authorities approved all the requests of the Embassy to visit Lapshin, and the Israeli Consul Mrs. Lilach Atias is frequently visiting him. At the Embassy’s best knowledge, Lapshin is provided with necessary medical treatment when required, but Embassy is not in a position to discuss Lapshin’s health condition and provide you with more detailed information, as it is personal information,” Press Attaché of the Embassy of Israel in Baku said.

Detained blogger Alexander Lapshin was taken to the medical unit of Baku pre-trail detention facility. He was diagnosed with “polycardia.”

In December 2016, Israeli Russian blogger Alexander Lapshin was detained in the Belarusian capital city of Minsk. The reason was his being on the international wanted persons’ list, due to a search which Azerbaijan had declared. Baku accuses him of visiting Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) without its consent.

And on February 7 of the current year, Belarus extradited the blogger to the Azerbaijani capital city of Baku, where he was taken into custody.