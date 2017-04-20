ARF-D: Concept ‘nation-army’ aims to ensure new collaboration quality

YEREVAN. - The concept of “nation-army” doesn’t solve the issue of aggressive militarism but stems from the extreme need for defense.
Political representative of the ARF Dashnaktsutyun Bureau, Armen Rustamyan, who was one of the key speakers at the discussion entitled “Nation-Army: Security formula,” said the aforementioned at the conference “Nation-Army 2017” on Thursday.
In his words, the provisions of the concept of nation-army should relate to 4 key points: “First of all, its need should be precisely determined. It is necessary to determine whether this concept is a means stemming from a vital need. Secondly, the goal which leads to the concept should be precisely determined. Thirdly, the priority tasks should be mentioned. Fourthly, the capacities and potential are important,” Rustamyan said.
He also added that the concept aims to ensure new quality and deep collaboration between the community and the armed forces. “We have villages living in the status of a military base. The concept “defending the border” should be used instead of “border” with regarding to these villages, realizing that they are in no way different from a soldier,” Rustamyan said.
In his words, exclusive respect and confidence to the army dominates among the public. “Last year April war showed that we can defend ourselves, and all this thanks to the army. This raised the respect and confidence towards it even more.
The concept of “nation-army” doesn’t solve the issue of aggressive militarism but stems from the extreme need for defense. This concept serves to defend our right to existence, and it should thus enter the house of each of us,” Rustamyan said.