City Council election campaign kicks off in Yerevan

YEREVAN. - The Yerevan Council election campaign is kicking off Friday and will last till May 12.

Three political forces—the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), Yelk (Way Out) bloc and Yerkir Tsirani (Country of Apricot) party—are running in the election.

Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan will lead the proportional list of the RPA, Nikol Pashinyan—that of Yelk bloc, Zaruhi Postnajyan being the nominee of Yerkir Tsirani party.

The RPA is running in the election under the slogan ''For Yerevan.'' The slogan of Yelk bloc is ''Dear Yerevan, there is a way out!'' The bloc representatives have also shot a related video in which Nikol Pashinyan sings.

In addition, Yelk already has announced that it plans to kick off its campaigning with a march, which will be followed by a public assembly and a concert.

The opposition Yerkir Tsirani Party, however, has not yet announced anything with respect to launch of its election campaign. Party leader Zaruhi Postanjyan on Tuesday stated that they will announce their slogan on Friday.

The Yerevan Council election will be conducted on May 14. A Council composed of 65 members will be elected.