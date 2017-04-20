News
Thursday
April 20
New Zealand spiders cover field with giant web
20:22, 20.04.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Society


A field in the New Zealand Bay area has been covered with a 30-meter-long cobweb, Lenta reported referring to National Geographic Australia. The web was discovered by local residents who came to the field with children for sports. "We thought that it is unlikely that it will be spiders," says one of them. "But when we went further, and our legs began getting stuck in the web, we noticed small black things on the top."

The Australian arachnologist Cor Vink explained, that the massive migration of spiders was caused by rainstorms, that raged in New Zealand last week and the following flood. To move to a new place, small spiders release threads of web and rise into the air with gusts of wind. In the past, a similar phenomenon was observed in Pakistan and Australia.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
