News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 20
USD
484.88
EUR
521.88
RUB
8.61
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.88
EUR
521.88
RUB
8.61
Show news feed
India’s Vice President to visit Armenia
18:11, 20.04.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Vice President of India Hamid Ansari will visit Armenia from April 24 to 26.

Mr. Ansari is expected to visit Armenia and Poland to hold talks with the top leaders of the two countries on a wide range of issues, PTI  reported.

The official will accompanied by his wife Salma Ansari, Union Minister of State for Small, Medium & Micro Industries Giriraj Singh, MPs Sitaram Yechury, D P Tripathi, Vivek Tankha and Thupstan Chhewang and senior officials besides media personnel.

In Armenian capital Yerevan, Ansari will hold discussions with the president, the prime minister and the foreign minister.

“The visit intends to further strengthen the cordial relation between the two countries, further develop cooperation and partnership on a wide range of issues of shared common interest,” MEA Secretary (East) Preeti Saran told reporters.

Ansari will also address students and the staff of the Yerevan University.

“This is 25th anniversary of diplomatic relationship with Armenia and such high level visits will further relationships between the countries,” Saran said.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news