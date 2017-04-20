India’s Vice President to visit Armenia

Vice President of India Hamid Ansari will visit Armenia from April 24 to 26.
Mr. Ansari is expected to visit Armenia and Poland to hold talks with the top leaders of the two countries on a wide range of issues, PTI reported.
The official will accompanied by his wife Salma Ansari, Union Minister of State for Small, Medium & Micro Industries Giriraj Singh, MPs Sitaram Yechury, D P Tripathi, Vivek Tankha and Thupstan Chhewang and senior officials besides media personnel.
In Armenian capital Yerevan, Ansari will hold discussions with the president, the prime minister and the foreign minister.
“The visit intends to further strengthen the cordial relation between the two countries, further develop cooperation and partnership on a wide range of issues of shared common interest,” MEA Secretary (East) Preeti Saran told reporters.
Ansari will also address students and the staff of the Yerevan University.
“This is 25th anniversary of diplomatic relationship with Armenia and such high level visits will further relationships between the countries,” Saran said.