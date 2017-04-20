Rex Tillerson accuses Iran of ‘provocations’

The Secretary of State Rex Tillerson accused Iran of "alarming provocations" aimed at destabilizing the Middle East and undermining American interests in the region, BBC reports. "Unchecked Iran has the potential to travel the same path as North Korea," Tillerson said in Washington.
According to Tillerson the revision of relations with Iran, which he announced a day before in a letter to the congress, will concern not only the nuclear deal, but also Iran's actions in the Middle East. Tillerson accused Iran of undermining US interests in Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, and Yemen. " A comprehensive Iran policy requires that we address all of the threats posed by Iran, and it is clear there are many," he said.
The US President Donald Trump previously instructed to review the nuclear deal with Iran. At the same time, the US recognizes that Tehran is in compliance with the nuclear agreement signed in 2015.