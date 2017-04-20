UN committee on discrimination to review report on Armenia

The UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) will review report on Armenia during its meeting in Geneva on April 27-28.

The Committee will publish its findings, officially known as concluding observations, on 12 May.

From April 26 to May 12 the Committee will also review reports on Finland, Moldova, Kenya, Cyprus and Bulgaria.

The above are among the 178 States Parties to the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination. They are required to submit regular reports to the Committee, which is composed of 18 international independent experts. CERD will also hear from NGOs and national human rights institutions.