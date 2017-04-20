China and Iran will sign contract for reconfiguration of heavy water nuclear reactor in Arak

The enterprises of China and Iran intend to sign in Vienna the first commercial contract on reconfiguration of a heavy water nuclear reactor in the Iranian Arak. This was reported by the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China Lu Kang, Xinhua reports. China and Iran recently initialed a commercial contract, Lu Kang said at a regular press conference.
Reconfiguration of a heavy water nuclear reactor in Arak is the main element of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) for the Iranian nuclear program. The JCPOA was reached in Vienna in July 2015 between Iran and six international mediators. The countries of the Six have already set up an ad hoc group headed by China and the United States to work with Iran to modernize the reactor, Lu Kang said. The contract will create favorable conditions for achieving progress in the reconfiguration of the reactor, the Chinese diplomat noted.
On April 25, Iran and the Six will hold the 7th meeting of Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in Vienna, Lu Kang said, adding that the contract between China and Iran will give a positive impetus to the meeting. "China hopes, that all relevant parties will maintain their political will, properly resolve differences for the implementation of the JCPOA and contribute to the protection of the international regime for the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons and the maintenance of peace and stability in the Middle East," Kang added.