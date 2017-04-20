In Germany politician is sentenced to 8 months in prison for Nazi tattoo

The German court sentenced a politician from the National Democratic Party of Germany to 8 months in prison for wearing Nazi tattoo, which he demonstrated in the public pool. On Thursday, April 20, the Supreme Land Court in Brandenburg approved Neuruppin’s Land Court’s verdict of the 28-year-old right-wing nationalist Marcel Zech, reports DW.
The demonstration of a tattoo in a public place for two hours is an unequivocal expression of one’s opinion and is an incitement of ethnic hatred
, the court’s spokeswoman said.
In November of 2015, a member of the district Assembly of deputies (kreistag) in the district of Barnim appeared in a pool in Oranienburg with a Nazi tattoo on the back and the inscription “Jedem das Seine” (“to Each his own”), applied to the gates of the Buchenwald concentration camp. One of the pool visitors photographed the tattoo and posted a photo in social networks.
In December 2015, the court of first instance in Oranienburg sentenced him to six months in prison, which was then replaced by three years of probation. In November 2016 regional court of Neuruppin has appointed punishment in the form of eight months ‘ imprisonment for inciting ethnic hatred.