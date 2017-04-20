Erdogan announces about meeting with Trump

The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet with his American counterpart Donald Trump on May 16-17. This was announced by Erdogan himself, reports Reuters.
According to Anadolu, in an interview with Al Jazeera, Erdogan complained that the administration of the former US President Barack Obama "deceived" Ankara in the issue of the Kurdistan Workers' Party. "We had an agreement with President Obama on the Kurdistan Working Party, but Obama deceived us. I do not believe that Trump’s administration will do the same, "Erdogan said.
He also noted, that he plans to meet with his American counterpart in May. According to Erdogan during a telephone conversation with Trump, they discussed the developments in Syria and Iraq. "We plan to meet in May and continue discussions face to face," Erdogan said.