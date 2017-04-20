News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 21
USD
484.88
EUR
521.88
RUB
8.61
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.88
EUR
521.88
RUB
8.61
Show news feed
Russian Supreme Court declares Jehovah's Witnesses as extremist organization
22:00, 20.04.2017
Region:Russia
Theme: Politics

The Supreme Court of Russia has declared the Management Center of Jehovah's Witnesses as an extremist organization, banning its activity, Meduza reports.

In late March, the Russian Ministry of Justice suspended the activity of the management center, the central organization of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia. According to the ministry, the organization disseminates extremist literature. The ministry also found extremism in the activity of the local organization of Jehovah's Witnesses in Birobidzhan.

Jehovah's Witnesses lodged a counter-claim against the Ministry of Justice demanding to declare the organization as a victim of political repressions. The Supreme Court rejected the claim due to jurisdiction rules. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news