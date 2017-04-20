Russian Supreme Court declares Jehovah's Witnesses as extremist organization

The Supreme Court of Russia has declared the Management Center of Jehovah's Witnesses as an extremist organization, banning its activity, Meduza reports.
In late March, the Russian Ministry of Justice suspended the activity of the management center, the central organization of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia. According to the ministry, the organization disseminates extremist literature. The ministry also found extremism in the activity of the local organization of Jehovah's Witnesses in Birobidzhan.
Jehovah's Witnesses lodged a counter-claim against the Ministry of Justice demanding to declare the organization as a victim of political repressions. The Supreme Court rejected the claim due to jurisdiction rules.